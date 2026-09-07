Air India Express Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight returns after engine trouble
What's the story
An Air India Express flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to return mid-air due to a technical glitch. The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as IX 415, took off from Cochin International Airport but had to turn back after the crew noticed a rapid drop in oil quantity in Engine 1, various media reports stated. The incident occurred around 50 minutes into the flight at an altitude of 36,000 feet.
Technical evaluation
Pilot and co-pilot noticed oil quantity dropping rapidly
The pilot and co-pilot noticed that the oil quantity in Engine 1 was dropping rapidly. They conducted a FORDEC assessment, a decision model, and decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector.
The crew then shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone, indicating a potential risk of engine failure.
Safe landing
Flight IX 415 turned back and landed safely
The crew decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin, then shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone.
Flight IX 415 turned back and landed safely at Cochin International Airport.
The number of passengers and crew on board during the incident is not known yet. However, no casualties or injuries were reported due to this technical glitch.