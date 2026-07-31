J&K: Migrant worker killed, another injured in terrorist attack
What's the story
A terrorist attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has left one migrant worker dead and another critically injured. The incident took place at a brick kiln in Kellam village on Friday evening, NDTV reported. The deceased has been identified as Deepak from Chhattisgarh, while the injured worker is Bhupender from Uttar Pradesh.
Investigation underway
Major cordon and search operation launched
In the wake of the attack, a major cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to track down the assailants.
According to the report, the police have detained over 3,000 "suspects" across Kashmir in a bid to crack down on terrorism.
This is the second targeted attack in less than 10 days; last week a policeman was killed in Anantnag.
Official response
Concerns raised over mass detentions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concerns that the mass detentions could end up worsening the situation.
The attacks come amid heightened security measures for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, with 670 additional companies of paramilitary troops deployed to ensure safety during this period besides the existing security apparatus.