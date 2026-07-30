Mild 2.6 magnitude quake near Ahmedabad early Thursday, no injuries
India
Early Thursday morning, Ahmedabad felt a mild tremor: a 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck at 4:39am.
The epicenter was about 29km south-southwest of the city and about 20km deep.
Thankfully, no injuries or damage were reported, and most locals barely noticed anything.
Kutch quake in 2001 killed 20,000
Earthquakes aren't new for Gujarat: the state has seen nine major ones in the last 200 years.
The worst was in 2001, when the Kutch quake claimed 20,000 lives and injured more than 166,000 people.
It's remembered as one of India's biggest disasters.