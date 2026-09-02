Military Intelligence joins probe into 20 Madras Regiment weapons theft
Military Intelligence is now part of the probe into a serious weapons theft from the 20 Madras Regiment in Secunderabad.
The missing stash includes AK-203 rifles, an INSAS rifle, several pistols, a passive night-vision binocular, and over 1,800 rounds of ammunition.
The break-in was discovered on August 31 when storage locks were found broken, definitely not something you expect inside a military base.
Agniveer involvement ruled out, security tightened
Investigators have ruled out Agniveer involvement and are focusing on personnel who had access to the secured area.
Security across the Cantonment has been ramped up: roads are closed to civilians, school drop-offs are strictly monitored, and only those with valid IDs can enter reopened facilities like the CSD canteen.
Authorities are keeping things confidential under the Official Secrets Act as they work to track down whoever is responsible and recover the stolen gear.
An official update from Delhi is expected soon.