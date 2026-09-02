Military Intelligence joins probe into 20 Madras Regiment weapons theft

Military Intelligence is now part of the probe into a serious weapons theft from the 20 Madras Regiment in Secunderabad.

The missing stash includes AK-203 rifles, an INSAS rifle, several pistols, a passive night-vision binocular, and over 1,800 rounds of ammunition.

The break-in was discovered on August 31 when storage locks were found broken, definitely not something you expect inside a military base.