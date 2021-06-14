Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur succumbs to COVID-19

Nirmal Kaur passed away due to COVID-19 complications at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday

Nirmal Kaur, the former Indian women volleyball team captain, and wife of sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh died at Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday. She was 85 and is survived by her husband, one son, and three daughters. Kaur contracted the deadly virus last month and was brought to the hospital on May 26.

Details

Here's what a family spokesperson said

A spokesperson from the Milkha family said, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID-19 at 4:00 pm today." "It is tragic that Milkha Singh Ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself," the spokesperson added.

Quote

Punjab CM condoled her death

Condoling the demise of Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of one of the iconic volleyball players who brought several laurels for the country thus making every Punjabi proud."

COVID-19 battle

She fought a valiant battle till the very end: Spokesperson

"A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex-captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end," the spokesperson said. "The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely," the spokesperson added.

Information

Her condition was constantly deteriorating: Hospital

Though she continued to be stable for many days, her condition kept deteriorating. "She had to be put on high flow nasal cannula and non-invasive ventilation intermittently after there was a drop in her oxygen level," Fortis Hospital had said earlier.

COVID-19 infection

Both supposedly contracted the infection from a house help

Notably, Milkha Singh was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on May 24. He was discharged on the request of the family a week later but was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER in Chandigarh and he is currently "stable and continues to improve." Singh and his wife were suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Information

Kaur's son, daughter had flown down from Dubai and US

Kaur's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and daughter Mona Milkha Singh, a doctor in the United States were in attendance during the last rites. Both had flown down to Chandigarh from Dubai and the US after their parents fell ill.