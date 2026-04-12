Mina Jalal dies before SIR decision, family files tribunal case
Just days before she could finally have her SIR adjudication/final-list inclusion resolved, 77-year-old Mina Jalal from Kolkata passed away, after spending over seven decades in the city.
Now, her husband and son are also facing issues with voter registration, despite the family's seven-decade roots in Bowbazar.
They've taken their case to a tribunal, hoping for a fair shot at having their voices heard.
Imran Zaki complains about registration hurdles
Imran Zaki, Mina's son, shared his frustration with the Election Commission over what he calls unnecessary hurdles, even though they submitted all the right documents.
He worries about his 81-year-old father possibly losing his right to vote too.
While four of Imran's siblings managed to register successfully this time, the family is still waiting for justice and some peace of mind.