Mina Jalal dies before SIR decision, family files tribunal case

Imran Zaki complains about registration hurdles

Imran Zaki, Mina's son, shared his frustration with the Election Commission over what he calls unnecessary hurdles, even though they submitted all the right documents.

He worries about his 81-year-old father possibly losing his right to vote too.

While four of Imran's siblings managed to register successfully this time, the family is still waiting for justice and some peace of mind.