Minibus carrying 23 crashes in Kota killing 8, injuring 15
India
A minibus carrying 23 people crashed into a 15-foot-deep drain off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan, around 6am on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
Sadly, eight people lost their lives and 15 were injured.
Early findings suggest the driver may have nodded off at the wheel, leading to the accident.
Rescuers used cranes to extract pilgrims
Rescue teams struggled at first because of mud and water but managed to get everyone out using cranes.
Victims were taken to New Medical College Hospital and MBS Hospital; seven victims were brought in dead, while 15 are still being treated.
The passengers were a family group from Madhya Pradesh headed to Khatu Shyamji temple for a pilgrimage, a heartbreaking turn for what was meant to be a spiritual journey.