Minibus carrying 24 falls into 100-foot Kodaikanal gorge, 3 dead
A minibus carrying 24 people tumbled into a 100-foot gorge near Kodaikanal while returning from a wedding, leaving three dead and several injured.
The passengers belonged to Madina Nagar in Palani and Udumalpet.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, and Dindigul MP Sachithanantham confirmed the tragic loss.
Palani and Kodaikanal teams pull survivors
Fire and rescue teams from Palani and Kodaikanal rushed to the spot, joined by local police and residents who helped pull out survivors.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent care, thanks to everyone who pitched in during such a tough moment.