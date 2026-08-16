Minibus flipped in Lice, Turkey, killing 7 family members
India
A heartbreaking accident in Turkey's Lice district took the lives of seven family members, including two children, on their way to an engagement party.
Their minibus flipped after a tire burst around 9am with 18 people on board.
Nine others were hurt and are being treated at hospitals.
Local authorities open investigation, offer condolences
Local officials confirmed that two people died at the scene and five more passed away in hospitals. The victims included several siblings and a three-year-old boy.
Governor Murat Zorluoglu visited those injured and said their recovery is being closely watched.
Authorities have started an investigation and shared condolences with the families.