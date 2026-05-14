Minibus taking devotees from Murbad flips near Khopoli injuring 10
India
A minibus taking devotees from Murbad to Jejuri flipped over near Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Wednesday morning, leaving 10 people hurt.
The driver reportedly lost control while turning.
Police file negligence case against driver
Four passengers with serious injuries were taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, while others were treated locally.
Rescue teams cleared the scene in just 35 minutes, getting traffic back to normal fast.
Police have filed a negligence case against the driver, so an investigation is underway.