Bhupender Yadav closely monitoring Delhi-NCR air pollution: Centre tells AISA
What's the story
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has responded to All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora's call for a delegation to highlight air pollution. The ministry said Minister Bhupender Yadav is currently in Turkiye for an annual climate conference but is closely monitoring the situation. "Bhupender Yadav attaches the highest priority to...air pollution in Delhi NCR...and is continuously monitoring...the measures taken by the state governments and local authorities," V Pazhaniyandi, Director of the Ministry, emailed to Bora.
Delegation plans
AISA's plan to send delegation on Monday remains unchanged
Despite the minister's absence, AISA sources confirmed to The Indian Express that their plan to send a delegation to Indira Paryavaran Bhawan on Monday remains unchanged.
The ministry also mentioned that during a review meeting on air pollution on November 14, NCR states were directed to ensure strict enforcement measures.
This includes deploying Secretary-level senior officers in each city of Delhi NCR states for close monitoring of enforcement actions.
Pollution management
CAQM's role in coordinating efforts
The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) is coordinating efforts of state governments and local bodies to tackle air pollution.
The CAQM was established for air quality management in the NCR and adjoining areas.
It plays a crucial role in coordinating efforts among Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to address ground-level pollution issues.
Meeting request
AISA demands urgent meeting with Yadav
On Sunday, AISA reiterated its demand for an urgent meeting with Minister Yadav.
The organization aims to discuss pressing questions and concerns.
"Our objective is to place before him the pressing questions, concerns and demands surrounding India's worsening air pollution crisis and its devastating implications for public health," the group said in a press statement.