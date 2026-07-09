Ministries submit 762 AI proposals for government services, MeitY says
India
After Prime Minister Modi asked for more AI in government, ministries sent in 762 proposals to use artificial intelligence for better public services.
MeitY says these ideas focus on making things more efficient and smarter across different departments.
Secretary S. Krishnan acknowledged the proposals as a demonstration of ministries' engagement with AI.
Government to consult stakeholders on AI
Before any new AI laws are made, the government will talk with stakeholders to make sure future rules are safe and ethical.
Meanwhile, MeitY is also waiting for Meta's official reply about concerns over child sexual abuse material (CSAM) advertisements before deciding what action to take next.