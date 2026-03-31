Ministry of AYUSH, WHO unveil yoga modules targeting lifestyle diseases India Mar 31, 2026

India just rolled out new yoga routines aimed at fighting lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, part of a broader non-communicable disease burden that now accounts for nearly 60% of deaths in the country.

The Ministry of AYUSH teamed up with the World Health Organization to design these simple, targeted modules, so whether you need breathing exercises for asthma or metabolic balance moves for diabetes, there is something for everyone.