Ministry of AYUSH, WHO unveil yoga modules targeting lifestyle diseases
India just rolled out new yoga routines aimed at fighting lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, part of a broader non-communicable disease burden that now accounts for nearly 60% of deaths in the country.
The Ministry of AYUSH teamed up with the World Health Organization to design these simple, targeted modules, so whether you need breathing exercises for asthma or metabolic balance moves for diabetes, there is something for everyone.
Yoga 365 promotes year round practice
To keep things practical and fun, the Yoga 365 campaign is encouraging people to practice year-round, in schools, offices, and at home. There are even playful versions for kids.
Free online sessions are available thanks to a partnership between the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Habuild.
As union minister Prataprao Jadhav put it, bringing yoga into daily life could help everyone feel better while easing pressure on health care.