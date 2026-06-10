Ministry of Defense signs ₹449cr deal for 20 Navy jammers

Navy adopts local rockets and subs

Alongside these jammers, the Navy is also switching to locally made 80mm air-to-ground rockets for its MiG-29K jets.

Submarine strength is getting a boost too, with Project 75(I) adding three more subs (now nine in total), and Project 76 planning at least six submarines built with Indian designs and a high degree of indigenous content.

It's all about relying less on imports and building up serious homegrown muscle at sea.