Ministry of Defense signs ₹449cr deal for 20 Navy jammers
The Indian Navy is getting a tech upgrade: 20 new satellite jammers are on the way, thanks to a ₹449 crore deal just signed by the Ministry of Defense.
These gadgets will help ships block enemy satellite signals and pull off some clever tricks like spoofing, all aimed at keeping naval operations safer and smoother.
Plus, it's another step toward making India's defense sector more self-reliant under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push.
Navy adopts local rockets and subs
Alongside these jammers, the Navy is also switching to locally made 80mm air-to-ground rockets for its MiG-29K jets.
Submarine strength is getting a boost too, with Project 75(I) adding three more subs (now nine in total), and Project 76 planning at least six submarines built with Indian designs and a high degree of indigenous content.
It's all about relying less on imports and building up serious homegrown muscle at sea.