Ministry of Home Affairs proposes elected Ladakh body with powers
Big news for Ladakh: The Ministry of Home Affairs just revealed a draft plan to give the region more political power.
After five rounds of talks, the proposal aims to set up an elected body with real executive, financial, and legislative authority, so locals can have more say in decisions that affect them.
Ladakh leaders demand statehood, Sixth Schedule
Leaders from Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are backing this plan. They see it as a solid first step toward their ultimate goal: statehood.
At a recent meeting in Leh, they pushed for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule (for special protections), and more accountability from bureaucrats.
Since becoming a union territory in 2019, Ladakhis have been fighting to protect jobs, land, environment, and their unique culture.