Ministry of Home Affairs proposes elected Ladakh body with powers

Ladakh leaders demand statehood, Sixth Schedule

Leaders from Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are backing this plan. They see it as a solid first step toward their ultimate goal: statehood.

At a recent meeting in Leh, they pushed for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule (for special protections), and more accountability from bureaucrats.

Since becoming a union territory in 2019, Ladakhis have been fighting to protect jobs, land, environment, and their unique culture.