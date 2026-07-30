Ministry says govt oil firms absorbed ₹21,300cr keeping petrol ₹94.77
India
When crude oil prices shot up in early 2026, India managed to keep petrol at ₹94.77 per liter in Delhi, avoiding a jump to around ₹125.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says government-run oil companies absorbed huge losses (estimated ₹21,300 crore), so people didn't feel the pinch.
Ethanol blending and diversified oil sourcing
Mixing ethanol (which costs less) with petrol, plus buying oil from different countries, helped keep prices stable.
This approach not only shields the economy from wild price swings but also supports energy security and farmer welfare.
Retail prices depend on global rates, taxes, transport costs, and how much ethanol is used, so these strategies really matter.