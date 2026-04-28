Minnesota crash kills Rep Liz Conmy, Dr Joseph Cass
India
North Dakota state Rep. Liz Conmy and retired surgeon Dr. Joseph Cass lost their lives when their small plane crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on April 25.
The crash happened right after an aborted takeoff from Crystal Airport.
No one on the ground was hurt.
Investigators probe possible engine failure
Investigators are looking into what went wrong. Witnesses say the engine cut out before a loud boom and fire.
Tributes have poured in for Conmy, remembered for her passion for education and the environment. Friends and former students called her a positive force in their lives.
Dr. Cass's background as both a doctor and pilot, as this marks Brooklyn Park's second fatal plane crash in over a year.