Bihar minor couple harassed, girl molested in viral 'moral-policing' video
What's the story
A viral video has surfaced from Bihar that captures the horror two minor students faced at the hands of a group of men in Jamui on Saturday evening. The minors were returning from their coaching class when the incident occurred. The group of men stopped their scooter, abused them, forced them off it, and chased them when they tried to escape. A member of the group captured the assault on video, which was later circulated on social media platforms.
Public reaction
One man grabs the boy's collar
The video shows one man grabbing the boy's collar and trying to pull him toward himself. After a struggle, the boy managed to free himself with the girl's help. The group then chased them as they tried to escape.
Another man is seen in the video lifting the girl from between her legs, while one of his accomplices pushes her breast with his hand.
Forced apology
The minors were also forced to apologize
The minors were also forced to apologize. In a desperate plea, the girl said, "Please let us go, we promise that we would never come back here again."
Eventually, they were allowed to leave.
After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter.
A senior police officer said that the process of registering an FIR had been initiated in connection with this case. The police are now speaking to both minors and trying to identify those involved.
Reaction
Outrage on X
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "How long will citizens tolerate street thugs terrorizing young couples under the guise of morality?"
Another commented, "SHAMEFUL & DISTURBING!" The visuals which is from Jamui(Bihar ) raise extremely serious allegations of attempted sexual assault. No excuse. No leniency... The Bihar Government must ensure that every person found involved is arrested and investigated without delay."
Many alleged that the video clearly showed the men attempted to rape the minor girl.