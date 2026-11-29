Minors picked up after Kotla Village student stabbed to death
A 14-year-old boy, studying in Class 8 at a government school, was tragically stabbed to death on Sunday in East Delhi's Kotla Village.
Police have picked up two minors who might be involved, and the suspected weapon has been found.
The boy was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital but sadly couldn't be saved.
Police: fight may have sparked attack
Police say there was a fight between the victim and the accused just a few days before the attack, which may have sparked this incident.
CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspects.
The family believes their son was killed because of that earlier argument, and police are now questioning the apprehended juveniles to get to the bottom of what happened.