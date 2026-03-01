Mirwaiz Umar Farooq leads Kashmir delegation, offers condolences to Iran
India
Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, led a delegation that met Iran's ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, to offer condolences after several Iranian leaders died in recent Israel-US attacks.
The delegation described the war as imposed; Mirwaiz shared his solidarity with Iran and urged peace and stability.
Srinagar mourns Iran with donations
Farooq spoke about Kashmir's strong cultural bond with Iran (often called "little Iran") and thousands in Srinagar joined in mourning.
Locals launched donation drives, giving cash, gold, and livestock.
Political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah also visited the embassy, highlighting the region's support for Iran during this tough time.