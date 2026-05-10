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Home / News / India News / Meghalaya: Unidentified miscreants vandalize Hanuman temple, steal valuables
Meghalaya: Unidentified miscreants vandalize Hanuman temple, steal valuables
The incident occurred around 1:00am

Meghalaya: Unidentified miscreants vandalize Hanuman temple, steal valuables

By Snehil Singh
May 10, 2026
03:11 pm
What's the story

A Hanuman temple in Garikhana, Shillong, was vandalized early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:00am under the Lumdiengjri police station jurisdiction, as per PTI. Unidentified miscreants broke into the temple by forcing open a side door and stole several valuables, including idols of Lord Krishna, Radha, and a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman.

Theft details

Thieves also stole cash from donation box

The thieves reportedly also took away silver ornaments and brass ritual items used for prayers and ceremonies. Moreover, an undisclosed amount of cash was also stolen from a donation box kept inside the temple. However, the main idol inside the inner sanctum of the shrine was left untouched by the intruders.

Investigation progress

CCTV cameras inside and outside damaged

The miscreants also damaged CCTV cameras inside and outside the temple in a bid to destroy evidence. However, surveillance cameras in neighboring buildings captured visuals of the suspects fleeing the area. This footage has now been handed over to police for further investigation. The incident has raised concerns among residents over the safety of their religious spaces and the effectiveness of security measures in place, who are now calling for stronger nighttime security to prevent such incidents from happening again.

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Ongoing investigation

Police launch probe into temple theft case

The Shillong Police have launched a detailed investigation into the temple theft and vandalism case. Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby buildings and collecting evidence from the scene to identify the accused. According to a report by PTI, no arrests had been made as per the official police statement.

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