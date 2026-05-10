Meghalaya: Unidentified miscreants vandalize Hanuman temple, steal valuables

A Hanuman temple in Garikhana, Shillong , was vandalized early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:00am under the Lumdiengjri police station jurisdiction, as per PTI. Unidentified miscreants broke into the temple by forcing open a side door and stole several valuables, including idols of Lord Krishna, Radha, and a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman.

Theft details Thieves also stole cash from donation box The thieves reportedly also took away silver ornaments and brass ritual items used for prayers and ceremonies. Moreover, an undisclosed amount of cash was also stolen from a donation box kept inside the temple. However, the main idol inside the inner sanctum of the shrine was left untouched by the intruders.

Investigation progress CCTV cameras inside and outside damaged The miscreants also damaged CCTV cameras inside and outside the temple in a bid to destroy evidence. However, surveillance cameras in neighboring buildings captured visuals of the suspects fleeing the area. This footage has now been handed over to police for further investigation. The incident has raised concerns among residents over the safety of their religious spaces and the effectiveness of security measures in place, who are now calling for stronger nighttime security to prevent such incidents from happening again.

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