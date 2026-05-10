Meghalaya: Unidentified miscreants vandalize Hanuman temple, steal valuables
What's the story
A Hanuman temple in Garikhana, Shillong, was vandalized early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:00am under the Lumdiengjri police station jurisdiction, as per PTI. Unidentified miscreants broke into the temple by forcing open a side door and stole several valuables, including idols of Lord Krishna, Radha, and a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman.
Theft details
Thieves also stole cash from donation box
The thieves reportedly also took away silver ornaments and brass ritual items used for prayers and ceremonies. Moreover, an undisclosed amount of cash was also stolen from a donation box kept inside the temple. However, the main idol inside the inner sanctum of the shrine was left untouched by the intruders.
Investigation progress
CCTV cameras inside and outside damaged
The miscreants also damaged CCTV cameras inside and outside the temple in a bid to destroy evidence. However, surveillance cameras in neighboring buildings captured visuals of the suspects fleeing the area. This footage has now been handed over to police for further investigation. The incident has raised concerns among residents over the safety of their religious spaces and the effectiveness of security measures in place, who are now calling for stronger nighttime security to prevent such incidents from happening again.
Ongoing investigation
Police launch probe into temple theft case
The Shillong Police have launched a detailed investigation into the temple theft and vandalism case. Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby buildings and collecting evidence from the scene to identify the accused. According to a report by PTI, no arrests had been made as per the official police statement.