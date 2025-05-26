'Fabricated': Telangana government responds to Miss England's harassment allegations
What's the story
The Telangana government has strongly refuted allegations made by Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, that she faced harassment during the ongoing Miss World pageant.
The beauty queen had withdrawn from the pageant in Hyderabad on May 16.
While organizers cited a family emergency involving her mother's health, Magee, in her interview, expressed disappointment with the pageant environment.
She alleged that she was asked to socialize with middle-aged men as a form of appreciation for their financial support of the event.
Official response
Telangana official dismisses allegations as 'fabricated'
Telangana's Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has dismissed Magee's allegations as "completely baseless and lacking even one percent of truth." He called the claims "fabricated and highly exaggerated."
Ranjan, who conducted an internal inquiry, stated that CCTV footage from the May 13 cultural program at Chowmahalla Palace, the evening Magee referenced in her interview with The Sun, showed no inappropriate interaction.
The CCTV footage, he said, showed that Magee was seated with a senior IAS officer and his family.
Evidence review
CCTV footage contradicts Magee's claims
Ranjan said, "To suggest he made any inappropriate advances, especially in the presence of his family members, is absurd and unbelievable."
In the interview, Magee had also alleged that apart from being made to socialize with middle-aged men, contestants were required to wear make-up at all times and remain in ball gowns.
"I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It's stuck in the past....I couldn't be a part of it," she said.
Contestant feedback
Other contestants report positive experiences
Ranjan also said he spoke to over a dozen contestants from different countries, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, whose experiences were "completely contrary" to Magee's version of events.
"The only minor complaint we heard from some contestants was about the overwhelming number of people requesting selfies, something they found excessive, but not sinister," he said.
Controversy response
Miss World CEO denies allegations, Telangana politician demands investigation
Miss World CEO Julia Morley has also denied the allegations made by Magee. She called the claims "false and defamatory," adding that they are "completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us."
The issue has also attracted political attention in Telangana, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao demanding an impartial investigation into Magee's "allegations of harassment."