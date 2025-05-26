What's the story

The Telangana government has strongly refuted allegations made by Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, that she faced harassment during the ongoing Miss World pageant.

The beauty queen had withdrawn from the pageant in Hyderabad on May 16.

While organizers cited a family emergency involving her mother's health, Magee, in her interview, expressed disappointment with the pageant environment.

She alleged that she was asked to socialize with middle-aged men as a form of appreciation for their financial support of the event.