What's the story

A police constable was shot dead during a raid in Ghaziabad's Nahal village on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11:00pm when a team from the Phase 3 police station of Gautam Budh Nagar attempted to arrest suspect Qadir, who is wanted in several cases.

As they approached Qadir's residence, approximately 100-200 meters away, an unidentified mob attacked them with stones and gunfire.