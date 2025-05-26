Mob attacks cops out to arrest suspect; Noida constable killed
What's the story
A police constable was shot dead during a raid in Ghaziabad's Nahal village on Sunday night.
The incident took place around 11:00pm when a team from the Phase 3 police station of Gautam Budh Nagar attempted to arrest suspect Qadir, who is wanted in several cases.
As they approached Qadir's residence, approximately 100-200 meters away, an unidentified mob attacked them with stones and gunfire.
Incident
Details of incident according to FIR
When the police nabbed Qadir, he alerted his accomplices that he was being taken away.
The FIR stated, "When we made Qadir sit in our vehicle, his brother and others started shouting that police were taking along his brother, and they indiscriminately started to fire at police. Constable Saurabh got a bullet hit in his head, and another constable, Sonit, also fell down."
Casualties reported
Constable succumbs to injuries, 2 others injured
It further stated that the mob again opened fire and resorted to stone-pelting while circling the police vehicle when the police team was transporting the injured constables to the hospital.
Constable Saurabh Singh, who was critically injured in the firing, succumbed to his injuries at Yashoda Hospital.
Two other police personnel were also injured in the attack but are now out of danger.
Investigation progress
FIR registered, search operation underway for suspect
An FIR has been registered at the Mussoorie police station under 13 sections, including murder, rioting, and assault. The case also includes violations of the Arms Act.
Qadir, who has 24 criminal cases against him, managed to escape during the attack.
Police teams have been formed to apprehend him and those who aided his escape. A massive search operation is currently underway in the area.