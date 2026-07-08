Mittameedipalli father allegedly kills son over drinking then kills self
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Mittameedipalli village, Prakasam district, where Jaheed Saheb, 54, allegedly killed his 25-year-old son, Jawed Bhasha, after ongoing arguments about Jawed's drinking.
Early Wednesday morning, Jaheed reportedly attacked his son while he slept and then took his own life at home.
Cumbum PHC confirms deaths, police probe
Jaheed's wife was working on a farm when neighbors broke the news to her. She rushed home and took both men to the PHC in Cumbum, but sadly, doctors could only confirm their deaths.
The family includes an older son working in Mumbai and a married daughter living nearby.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what led up to this tragedy.