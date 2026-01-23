'Miya biwi raazi...': Rajasthan HC agrees to dissolve marriage

The Rajasthan High Court recently recognized the dissolution of a Muslim couple's marriage on mutual consent, upholding the validity of Mubarat, a form of mutual divorce under Muslim personal law. The court's decision gave a twist to the adage, saying, "Miya Biwi Raazi, Nahi Maan Rahaa Qazi" (husband and wife are willing, but the judge does not agree). The bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit allowed an appeal filed by the woman in the case.

Legal guidelines Court's intervention follows routine rejection of similar petitions The court intervened after noticing that family courts in Rajasthan were regularly rejecting similar petitions for marriage dissolution under Muslim law. It then issued guidelines for family courts to follow in such cases. These include ensuring the personal presence of parties to record statements on extra-judicial divorce and producing written agreements like Mubarat Nama or Talaq Nama before the court.

Case details Case background: Disputes and divorce agreement In this case, the couple had married as per Muslim Sharia. However, serious disputes arose due to differences in temperament and ideology. During the marriage, the husband pronounced talaq on his wife as per Muslim law. Both parties later admitted to executing a written divorce agreement by mutual consent. The wife then approached a family court for dissolution of marriage, but her application was dismissed.

