Mizoram 1st Indian state to enumerate refugees in 2027 census
India
Mizoram is set to become the first state in India to enumerate refugees living temporarily in the State as part of the 2027 census.
The decision was made on October 10, 2026.
Mizoram records 38,213 refugees
So far, Mizoram has officially recorded 38,213 refugees, mostly from Myanmar, but also from Manipur and Bangladesh, who arrived after recent conflicts.
Local groups believe the real number could be above 60,000.
Home Minister K Sapdanga says biometric enrolment of the Bawms had been completed, while that of the Chins reached 98.9%, and promises that no one will be left out of the count.