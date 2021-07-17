Mizoram reimposes lockdown in AMC area as COVID-19 cases rise

Most of the fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram are being reported from the AMC area

The Mizoram government has reimposed a seven-day complete lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, over two weeks after easing restrictions, officials said. The shutdown will be in force from July 18 till midnight of July 24, an official order said. The Mizoram government had eased restrictions in the AMC area from June 30.

North-East states

PM had raised concerns over COVID-19 cases in North-East region

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the COVID-19 situation was worrisome in some areas of the Northeast region and urged the chief ministers to act fast to check the virus spread. The Health Ministry had flagged concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases in the region in the recent past and had deputed central teams to seven states, including Mizoram.

AMC area

Majority of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported from AMC area

"With the majority of fresh cases being reported from the AMC area, the imposition of total lockdown is necessary to curtail a further surge," the order said. "Only essential services including water and electricity, healthcare, and LPG distribution will function. All shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities," it added.

COVID-19 cases

Trajectory of positive cases continues to rise

"Lockdown or other stringent restrictions may be imposed in other parts of the state by deputy commissioners depending on the pandemic situation," the order said. The order said the trajectory of positive cases continues to rise with the daily average of new infections growing steadily from 55 in April this year, to 202 in May to 381 in the first fortnight of July.

Information

Mizoram has reported over 26K COVID-19 cases so far

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 483 COVID-19 cases, including 127 children testing COVID-19 positive, thus pushing the tally to 26,690 COVID-19 cases. The state also reported one more coronavirus death in the last 24 hours, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 120.