Mizoram to complete Census 2027 1st, says Khilli Ram Meena
India
Mizoram is aiming to become the first state to complete Census 2027.
Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena says getting accurate data now will help shape smarter policies and support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.
The state's pushing hard for thorough coverage, with a special focus on accuracy and ensuring every individual is counted.
Mizoram readies census staff, ₹19.19cr backing
Census staff are being trained up and should be ready by November 2026. The process is backed by ₹19.19 crore from the central government.
This time, all Scheduled Castes and refugees will be counted (but this doesn't mean citizenship rights).
Sharing your Aadhaar number is totally optional, and even if you're not on the latest electoral roll update, you'll still be included in the count.