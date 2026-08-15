M.K. Chembur fire in Bandra West leaves 7 hospitalized, stable
India
A fire broke out Saturday morning at the M.K. Chembur building on Station Road, Bandra West.
Seven members of the Shaikh family were taken to Bandra Bhabha Hospital for suffocation but are now stable, thanks to a quick response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who put out the blaze in 26 minutes.
Vile Parle West fire killed 2
Just days ago, another fire in Vile Parle West led to two deaths and four injuries.
With incidents like these making headlines, Mumbai's residential buildings need to be kept safe.