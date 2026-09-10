MMRDA labels mosque near Mumbai Terminal 2 unauthorized, orders removal
India
A mosque near Terminal 2 of Mumbai's main airport has been labeled unauthorized by the MMRDA.
The MMRDA says it was built near the VIP arrival and taxi stand area without official approval, and now the airport operator (MIAL) has been told to remove it, following legal steps.
Mumbai airport plan bans worship spaces
The airport's development plan doesn't allow any public places of worship, so having a mosque there breaks the rules.
MIAL is responsible for dealing with unauthorized structures under its agreement.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had flagged concerns about the mosque earlier this month, saying it didn't have proper permissions.