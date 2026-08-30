MMRDA plans 2 new Mumbai ring roads to ease congestion
India
Big news for anyone who's tired of Mumbai traffic; MMRDA just announced plans for two fresh ring roads, bumping the city's total up to nine.
These new routes will stretch across about 307km and connect key spots in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.
The main goal? Making commutes smoother and cutting down on congestion.
Eighth and 9th rings due 2029
The eighth ring road starts from Sewri near the Trans Harbour Link and runs about 197km, linking up with major highways like the Eastern Freeway and Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway.
The ninth is a roughly 110-kilometer loop from Nariman Point to Borivali via coastal roads and sea links, circling back through Thane.
Both will have access-controlled entry points for easier travel, and everything's set to wrap up by 2029.