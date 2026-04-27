MMRDA to evict 33 Magathane residents for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is moving ahead with evicting the final 33 residents in Magathane to clear the way for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, a massive project that will shrink travel time between Borivali and Ghodbunder Road from over an hour to just 15 minutes.
While 86 of 199 affected residents have accepted relocation, a few holdouts have slowed things down, even after multiple offers of temporary accommodation in SRA buildings and a rent option.
Residents say temporary flats smaller
To help relocate around 199 residents, MMRDA offered temporary flats (269 to 300 square feet) in nearby areas like Borivali East and Kandivli West.
But some families say these units are smaller than their 305 square feet entitlement, so 86 out of around 199 have agreed so far.
The delay is also holding up tunnel construction equipment at the site, so MMRDA plans to go ahead with evictions this week, even if it means bringing in police support.