MMRDA to evict 33 Magathane residents for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel

Residents say temporary flats smaller

To help relocate around 199 residents, MMRDA offered temporary flats (269 to 300 square feet) in nearby areas like Borivali East and Kandivli West.

But some families say these units are smaller than their 305 square feet entitlement, so 86 out of around 199 have agreed so far.

The delay is also holding up tunnel construction equipment at the site, so MMRDA plans to go ahead with evictions this week, even if it means bringing in police support.