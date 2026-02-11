MNS goons beat up Physics Wallah employee for not speaking Marathi
In Nashik, at least four Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members stormed into the Physics Wallah coaching center and slapped a staffer several times.
The reason? He allegedly called Marathi-speaking students "gaonthi" (rustic) and "mannerless," and an MNS worker interrupted the employee and told him to talk in Marathi.
The confrontation happened at the Sharanpur Road branch.
MNS gives ultimatum to coaching center
After the assault, MNS warned the coaching center to hire Marathi-speaking staff within eight days or face "MNS-style" protests.
This isn't new—there have been several recent cases where people were threatened or attacked for not using Marathi, including shopkeepers, food vendors, and even bank officials.
The pattern has sparked criticism and official complaints but keeps resurfacing across Maharashtra.