MNS humiliates Pune's Mahesh Mote for allegedly mocking Raj Thackeray
India
In Pune, influencer Mahesh Mote was publicly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members after he allegedly mocked their leader, Raj Thackeray.
The group made Mote bow to Thackeray's photo, smeared black ink on his face, and forced him to do sit-ups with slippers on his head, all as punishment for a video he posted.
Mahesh Mote apologizes in party video
A visibly shaken Mote later apologized in a video shared by the party, asking not to be harassed further.
MNS leader Shubham Jagdale called this punishment "Mahaprasad" and warned others against insulting Thackeray.