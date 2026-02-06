MNS leader Anish Khandagale confronts Bank of Maharashtra employee
India
A video of MNS leader Anish Khandagale confronting a Bank of Maharashtra employee at the Mahim branch has gone viral.
The clash started when a Marathi-speaking customer said his loan was delayed and blamed poor communication.
Khandagale told the staffer, "If you want to stay in Maharashtra, then you have to learn Marathi," and pushed for the employee's transfer, warning of protests.
MNS's push for Marathi language
Khandagale is an MNS leader—a party known for its strong push for Marathi language use and identity.
This incident is part of a bigger campaign by MNS, which has included public warnings and even clashes over promoting Marathi in workplaces across Maharashtra.