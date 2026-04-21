Kedarnath Temple bans mobile phones to preserve its sanctity

In a bid to preserve the sanctity of the Kedarnath Temple, authorities have imposed a complete ban on mobile phone usage within its premises, ANI reported. Devotees are now prohibited from carrying phones inside, clicking photos, recording videos, or making reels. The decision was taken by temple committee member Vineet Posti, who said it was aimed at maintaining a spiritual atmosphere and ensuring smooth darshan for pilgrims.

Enforcement measures Legal action for violations Posti warned that any violation of the mobile phone ban will invite legal action, signaling a zero-tolerance approach as footfall rises during the pilgrimage season. The temple committee has appealed to all devotees to follow these guidelines and maintain religious decorum. This move comes as part of broader preparations by the district administration to ensure a safe and smooth Kedarnath Yatra for devotees.

Yatra preparations Traffic management plan in place Meanwhile, the Rudraprayag police have prepared a detailed traffic management plan to ensure the smooth movement of devotees during the Kedarnath Yatra. The plan focuses on regulating traffic flow and preventing congestion along the route. Traffic arrangements are being strengthened from national highways to link roads to handle the expected rush during the pilgrimage season.

Advertisement

Parking arrangements Parking facilities along route Permanent and temporary parking facilities have also been arranged along the pilgrimage route to reduce vehicular pressure and prevent traffic bottlenecks. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Niharika Tomar said a detailed traffic plan has been formulated in coordination with neighboring districts. The district has been divided into super zones and sectors for better monitoring during peak rush hours.

Advertisement