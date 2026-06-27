MoD rejects claims Rajnath Singh lied on Operation Sindoor casualties
India
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has pushed back against claims that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied about Indian casualties during Operation Sindoor.
According to the MoD, these accusations are "deliberately misleading," and Singh's words were taken out of context to stir up confusion.
MoD defends Singh, touts Operation Sindoor
The MoD explained that Singh's statement was meant to shut down false stories online about Indian pilot losses in the operation.
Instead, they highlighted how Operation Sindoor took out more than 100 terrorists and Pakistani soldiers, damaged enemy airbases, and was actually a big strategic win for India, not a cover-up or admission of failure.