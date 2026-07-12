Moderate 4.5 quake in Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh India Jul 12, 2026

A moderate magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Sunday, well offshore, just off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The quake happened at 5:05am IST and was pretty shallow, only about 10km deep.

Its epicenter was roughly 227km east of Kakinada and 275km from Rajahmundry, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).