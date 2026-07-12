Moderate 4.5 quake in Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh
A moderate magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Sunday, well offshore, just off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
The quake happened at 5:05am IST and was pretty shallow, only about 10km deep.
Its epicenter was roughly 227km east of Kakinada and 275km from Rajahmundry, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Visakhapatnam residents felt tremors, no injuries
People in Visakhapatnam neighborhoods like MVP Colony and Pedawaltair noticed a brief shake and quickly shared their experiences on X and Reddit.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage reported, so everyone's safe.
NCS has officially reviewed the event.
Epicenter 282km south of Berhampur
The epicenter was quite a distance from big cities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, 282km south of Berhampur and 367km from Puri.
That gap meant most places didn't feel much, keeping things calm on land.