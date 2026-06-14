Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice India Jun 14, 2026

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron just launched Bharat Innovates 2026, a three-day event in Nice spotlighting India's deep-tech startups and researchers.

With 120 startups, over 20 top institutes, and tech from fields like quantum computing, clean energy, and biotech, the event is packed.

Plus, more than 350 global investors are on board to check out India's innovation scene.