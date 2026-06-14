Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
India
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron just launched Bharat Innovates 2026, a three-day event in Nice spotlighting India's deep-tech startups and researchers.
With 120 startups, over 20 top institutes, and tech from fields like quantum computing, clean energy, and biotech, the event is packed.
Plus, more than 350 global investors are on board to check out India's innovation scene.
Modi and Macron discuss AI cooperation
Modi and Macron talked about working together on AI, clean energy, and Indo-Pacific security.
Modi emphasized projects like the International Solar Alliance and encouraged innovators to focus on tech that helps humanity.
The event highlights India's growing status as a global innovation hub, and its big ambitions for the future.