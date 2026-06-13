Modi and Macron to launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice India Jun 13, 2026

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron are teaming up to launch "Bharat Innovates 2026" in Nice on June 14.

This three-day event is all about boosting India-France collaboration in cutting-edge tech and research, with over 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions showing off their work.