Modi and Macron to launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
India
Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron are teaming up to launch "Bharat Innovates 2026" in Nice on June 14.
This three-day event is all about boosting India-France collaboration in cutting-edge tech and research, with over 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions showing off their work.
Event spotlights AI semiconductors space sustainability
The event spotlights hot areas like AI, semiconductors, space tech, and sustainability.
It's a chance for Indian innovators to connect with global investors, explore tech partnerships, and reach new markets.
By co-hosting this event, Modi and Macron are doubling down on making innovation a core part of the India-France friendship.