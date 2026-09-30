Modi and Trump discuss trade defense energy tech amid sanctions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a phone call on Wednesday, mainly to talk about how their countries can keep working together on trade, defense, energy, and tech.
The timing was interesting: this call came days after the US enacted the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorizes tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China.
S. Jaishankar meets Rubio over sanctions
Modi described the conversation as "productive," saying both leaders want to boost their strategic partnership.
Before this, China's President Xi Jinping was in the US for his own talks with Trump.
Meanwhile, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.N. to discuss worries about these new sanctions.