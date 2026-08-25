Modi and Xi give clear direction to normalize border ties
India
India and China are trying to smooth things over.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval shared that Prime Minister Modi and President Xi have given a "clear and positive direction" to their relationship, with both sides working to bring things back to normal, especially along the border.
Doval meets Wang to discuss border
Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for some in-depth discussions about managing the border.
Wang pointed out that how India and China get along matters not just for them, but for other developing countries too.
All this is happening just as Xi prepares to visit India on September 12 for the BRICS Summit, his first trip here in seven years.