Modi announces India will build its own space station

PM talks up India's growing space capabilities

Shubhanshu Shukla spent 18 days in space as part of an international mission, running over 60 experiments—a moment Modi highlighted as indicative of India's growing skills in space.

The PM also talked up the soon-to-launch Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and pointed out how more than 300 Indian space start-ups are driving innovation.

Alongside these milestones, he emphasized making India energy independent with advances in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear tech—opening new doors for young innovators and private players alike.