Modi announces India will build its own space station
Big news from Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi just revealed that India will build its own space station.
He made the announcement at the Red Fort, also highlighting how far India's space program has come—including astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's recent trip to the International Space Station.
PM talks up India's growing space capabilities
Shubhanshu Shukla spent 18 days in space as part of an international mission, running over 60 experiments—a moment Modi highlighted as indicative of India's growing skills in space.
The PM also talked up the soon-to-launch Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and pointed out how more than 300 Indian space start-ups are driving innovation.
Alongside these milestones, he emphasized making India energy independent with advances in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear tech—opening new doors for young innovators and private players alike.