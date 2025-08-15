Won't tolerate nuclear blackmail: Modi on Pakistan in I-Day speech

PM's speech also focused on economic growth

Modi praised Operation Sindoor—India's precision missile and air strikes on nine terror camps in May 2025—launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April that killed 26 civilians.

He also highlighted India's growing focus on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense and energy, tying it to the "Naya Bharat" vision of economic strength.

The IMF now expects India to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, with S&P recently upgrading India's credit rating.