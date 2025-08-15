Won't tolerate nuclear blackmail: Modi on Pakistan in I-Day speech
During his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India won't make any distinction between terrorists and those who support them.
He warned Pakistan against future provocations, saying, "We won't tolerate nuclear blackmail," and assured that the armed forces will respond firmly.
PM's speech also focused on economic growth
Modi praised Operation Sindoor—India's precision missile and air strikes on nine terror camps in May 2025—launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April that killed 26 civilians.
He also highlighted India's growing focus on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense and energy, tying it to the "Naya Bharat" vision of economic strength.
The IMF now expects India to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, with S&P recently upgrading India's credit rating.
Gallantry awards for officers involved in Operation Sindoor
Gallantry awards were announced for officers involved in Operation Sindoor, with its emblem featured during Independence Day celebrations—a nod to their courage and the operation's importance for India's security vision.