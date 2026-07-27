Modi announces Nandan Nilekani to lead task force securing exams

Nilekani will drive tech solutions for safer exams.

S Somnath (former ISRO chief) brings experience with big systems; Tapan Deka (former Intelligence Bureau official) will focus on candidate checks and keeping question papers secure.

Anita Karwal (former CBSE head) adds education policy know-how, V. Kamakoti (IIT Madras director) offers academic insights, and Amrit Lal Meena (senior IAS officer) handles logistics.

Together, they're set to build a more reliable exam process for students across India.