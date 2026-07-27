Modi announces Nandan Nilekani to lead task force securing exams
India
India's exam system is getting a major upgrade.
Prime Minister Modi just announced a six-member task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, aiming to make exams leak-proof.
Panel spans tech security education logistics
Nilekani will drive tech solutions for safer exams.
S Somnath (former ISRO chief) brings experience with big systems; Tapan Deka (former Intelligence Bureau official) will focus on candidate checks and keeping question papers secure.
Anita Karwal (former CBSE head) adds education policy know-how, V. Kamakoti (IIT Madras director) offers academic insights, and Amrit Lal Meena (senior IAS officer) handles logistics.
Together, they're set to build a more reliable exam process for students across India.