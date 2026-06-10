Modi becomes India's longest serving democratically elected prime minister
India
Narendra Modi just set a new record as India's longest-serving democratically elected prime minister, passing Jawaharlal Nehru's streak of 4,398 days on June 10, 2026.
He hit this milestone during his third straight term, and the Kremlin marked the occasion, calling him the doyen of all Indian prime ministers in a message shared by India's Moscow embassy.
Dmitry Peskov praises Modi's economic leadership
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov applauded Modi for helping lift 250 million Indians out of poverty and steering India toward global economic leadership.
He also pointed out how quickly India is advancing in technology and growing its economy.
Peskov emphasized that Russia values its partnership with India, looking forward to even closer cooperation under Modi's leadership.