Modi begins 3-day India-Seychelles visit to boost defense healthcare development
India
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off a three-day visit to Seychelles, shining a spotlight on India's growing partnership with this island nation.
The trip is all about boosting ties in areas like defense, health care, and development, part of India's bigger focus on the Indian Ocean region.
Wavel Ramkalawan traces roots to Bihar
India and Seychelles go way back: Indians first arrived there in 1770, and today people of Indian origin make up about 5% of the population.
There's also a special Bihar connection: Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan traces his roots to a small village in Bihar, calling his visit there an "emotional" journey.