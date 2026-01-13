Modi brings up Ariha Shah's case with German Chancellor
Prime Minister Modi spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Ariha Shah, the Indian toddler in German foster care since 2021 after an accidental injury at home.
Even though charges against her parents were dropped long ago, Ariha remains in the German system and has been moved between five different foster homes.
Her parents only get to see her twice a month and are struggling with legal bills.
Why does this matter?
Ariha's story isn't just about one family—it's become a big issue between India and Germany, raising questions about cross-border custody, kids' rights, and keeping cultural connections alive.
India says it's working on humanitarian grounds for Ariha's return and making sure she stays connected to her roots, but Germany insists their courts must put child welfare first.
The outcome could influence how both countries handle similar cases in the future.