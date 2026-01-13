Modi brings up Ariha Shah's case with German Chancellor India Jan 13, 2026

Prime Minister Modi spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Ariha Shah, the Indian toddler in German foster care since 2021 after an accidental injury at home.

Even though charges against her parents were dropped long ago, Ariha remains in the German system and has been moved between five different foster homes.

Her parents only get to see her twice a month and are struggling with legal bills.