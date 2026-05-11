'Think of WFH, don't buy gold': PM amid Mideast crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to work from home to minimize fuel consumption and curb gold consumption amid ongoing global energy supply disruptions. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad , he stressed, "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life...it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives." The PM's call comes as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz nears 75 days, affecting India's oil and gas supplies.

Economic measures Reduce chemical fertilizer usage: Modi to farmers Modi urged Indians to reduce petrol and diesel use by utilizing metros and public transport, carpooling or using electric vehicles, and opting for railways for goods transport. He also advised against unnecessary gold purchases and foreign travel for vacation or weddings. "If we make a few small changes for a year, we can save substantial foreign exchange," he said. The PM also called on farmers to reduce chemical fertilizer usage and adopt natural farming practices where possible.

Resource conservation Use imported petroleum products judiciously: PM Modi appealed to citizens to use resources responsibly during these tough times. He stressed using imported petroleum products judiciously, which would help save foreign exchange and mitigate the impact of global conflicts on India's economy. The PM also spoke about his government's efforts in expanding LPG coverage and affordable piped gas connections across India.

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