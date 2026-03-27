Modi chairs high-level meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss India's preparedness for the ongoing situation in West Asia. During the meeting, held via video conferencing, he stressed the need for vigilance, coordination, and quick response to emerging challenges. He expressed confidence that India would overcome the situation through a "Team India" approach, recalling how coordinated Centre-State action helped mitigate disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic stability PM says inter ministerial group monitoring The Prime Minister said the situation in West Asia is dynamic and requires continuous monitoring. An inter-ministerial group has been reviewing developments daily since March 3, he noted. PM Modi also outlined the government's key priorities as maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding citizens' interests, and strengthening industry and supply chains amid global uncertainties.

Information PM urges vigilance against misinformation PM Modi also highlighted the need for advance planning in agriculture, especially monitoring fertilizer storage and distribution ahead of the Kharif season. He cautioned against misinformation and rumors, stressing timely dissemination of accurate information to prevent panic. The prime minister also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

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Supply chains PM told states to curb hoarding He further urged states to ensure smooth functioning of supply chains and take strict action against hoarding and profiteering. He called for activation of control rooms at state and district levels and stressed administrative alertness to prevent disruptions. Special attention must be given to border and coastal states, he said, particularly in handling issues related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

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